NIKE’s (NKE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.