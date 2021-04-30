Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.