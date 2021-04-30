NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.11. 1,652,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 102,479,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its position in NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 437,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $16,293,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

