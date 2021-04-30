Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NPSGY stock remained flat at $$4.82 during trading on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

About Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

