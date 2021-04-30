Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.96 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $29,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.25). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.35.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

