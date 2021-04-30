Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.