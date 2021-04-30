NiSource (NYSE:NI) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

