Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NDEKY stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

