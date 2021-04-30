Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFTI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Nofire Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Get Nofire Technologies alerts:

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nofire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nofire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.