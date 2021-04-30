Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Nokia updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NOK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 66,746,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.