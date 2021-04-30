Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NMR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

