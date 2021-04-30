Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

