Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NRDBY opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

