Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 17,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,762. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $499.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

