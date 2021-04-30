Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11. Nordson has a 12-month low of $153.01 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 40.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nordson by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

