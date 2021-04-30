Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.91.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.