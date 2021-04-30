Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 25,000 Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.06% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,833,000.

Shares of KNTE opened at $26.43 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

