Norges Bank Buys New Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 234,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

