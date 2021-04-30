Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEER. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $285,808,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $162,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $46,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $45,780,000.

SEER opened at $49.74 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.38.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

