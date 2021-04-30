Norges Bank Takes Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hanger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at $6,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after buying an additional 266,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after buying an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $943.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.