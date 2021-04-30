Norges Bank Takes Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Norges Bank owned 0.11% of Lydall at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.