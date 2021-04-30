North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a market cap of C$488.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

