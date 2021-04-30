North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.36.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.49. 134,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a market cap of C$493.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.85.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

