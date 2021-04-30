North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

