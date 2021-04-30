Northcoast Research Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of OC opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

