Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $113.58. 8,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $114.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $2,635,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

