Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

