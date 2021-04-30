Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 24.000-24.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $352.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.71. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $354.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

