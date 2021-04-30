Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,039 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

