NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $13.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NOV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,983. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in NOV by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

