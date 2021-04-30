Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 16,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,158,331. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Novan news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.