Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias Sells 34,324 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $82.41 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

