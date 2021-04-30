Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 119.3% in April

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,382,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,847,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 537,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,117 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.