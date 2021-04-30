Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,885 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,011,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,052.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.