Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Protective Insurance worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Protective Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $23.01 on Friday. Protective Insurance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.73 million, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

