Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Greenlane worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $582,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

