Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHH. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MHH opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

