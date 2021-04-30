Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,919 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Choice Bancorp worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCBP stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

