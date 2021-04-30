Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $13.22 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.