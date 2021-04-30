Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Up 105.0% in April

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 21,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,607. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

