Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

JRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,843. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.