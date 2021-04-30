Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 135.4% in April

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

JRS remained flat at $$10.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,277. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.