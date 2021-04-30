Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 5,504 iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 330,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IMTB opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.