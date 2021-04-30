Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STNG. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

