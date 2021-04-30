Nwam LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nwam LLC cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,657 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 17.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.