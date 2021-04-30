Nwam LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,951.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

