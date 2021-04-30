Nwam LLC Invests $201,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock valued at $127,668,779. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

