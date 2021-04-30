Nwam LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,764,000 after acquiring an additional 191,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 276,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74,422 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40.

