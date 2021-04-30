Nwam LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.01 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

