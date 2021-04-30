Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 1,337 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 118,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

